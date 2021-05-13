‘We are heading in the right direction’: Dunkin’ Donuts Center celebrates 100K doses administered

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ It was an anniversary celebration fit for a global pandemic.

But Lisa Dias and Marty Walton of Smithfield marked not just one, but two milestones Thursday.

The couple received their second vaccine shots together, and not only that, but those doses pushed the Dunkin’ Donuts Center past 100,000 doses administered.

Gov. Dan McKee was there to not only celebrate the achievement, but also to remind Rhode Islanders of why getting vaccinated is important.

“I think the message is loud and clear,” McKee said. “We are heading in the right direction, and we are going to make sure we are doing everything we can to get people vaccinated.”

“It’s safe and it really puts us in a position to reopen our economy,” he continued. “That’s what we are looking for right now – to make sure that we can do the things that we want to do.”

Although McKee said he wants the state’s vaccination rate to be higher, he acknowledged that it is still on the right track.

“We are going to make the 70% mark far before what President Biden asked of us,” he said. “There is going to be music in Newport this summer and 4th of July parades. We’re going to have a great summer here in Rhode Island.”