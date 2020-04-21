Watch: Time lapse of RI Convention Center becoming a COVID-19 field hospital

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ In a matter of weeks, the Rhode Island Convention Center was transformed from the state’s largest event venue to a field hospital for COVID-19 patients.

The now-complete triage center is made up of four wards, 28 pods and 600 beds.

As of Tuesday, the Rhode Island Convention Center is fully prepared to take in and treat COVID-19 patients if a surge in cases were to occur.

But how did we get here?

Here is a time-lapse video of how it all came together, courtesy of the Rhode Island Convention Center.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines