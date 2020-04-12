12 RESPONDS //
Watch: Bishop Tomas Tobin celebrates Easter Mass at Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Bishop Tomas Tobin held Easter Mass at an empty Cathedral of SS. Peter and Paul on Sunday.

Celebration of all public Catholic Masses and liturgical services have been suspended in the Diocese of Providence since March 17, because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In our Mass today we lift up to the Lord all those who have been affected by the dreadful virus that has plagued our world – we pray for those who have died, those who are ill, their family members and caregivers, those who are out of school and out of work, and so many of our own faithful who long to gather once again in their beloved churches to pray and receive the sacraments,” Bishop Tobin said in part during his homily.

“May we support and encourage one another in these trying days, ever confident of God’s care and compassion. Remember that Jesus is our Good Shepherd and ‘though we walk in the valley of darkness, we fear no evil, for he is at our side’.”

Bishop Tobin also expressed his profound gratitude to all those who are working to keep people safe, and helping them in these difficult times.

