Warwick man dies after long battle with COVID-19

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick native who had been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than two months died on Friday, according to the family.

Since July 29, Michael Fassel has been in a medically induced coma at Rhode Island Hospital.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that we lost Mike this morning. His mom and dad and sisters were all surrounding him as he took his last breaths,” the family said in a Facebook post.

When Fassel, 38, was first hospitalized, he was one of 27 people being treated for COVID-19. That number has risen to more than 100 patients since then.

Last month, Fassel’s family said his condition began to improve, but doctors were concerned the virus had permanently damaged his lungs and kidneys.

“Although the tears flow freely … we will cherish all the memories,” his family added. “He is up in Heaven now but he will be with us always. For he is now at peace and watching over us all. He will still be the protector and Logan’s Guardian Angel. Until we meet again Mike.”

The family set up a GoFundMe to help with Michael’s medical expenses and said all donations will now go into a trust for his 10-year-old son Logan.

Fassel was not vaccinated.