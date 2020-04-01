Closings & Delays
Warwick hotel opens doors to recovering COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Warwick hotel has taken in several COVID-19 patients, according to Mayor Joseph Solomon.

The Wyndham Hotel on Post Road is currently housing recovering residents, Solomon said. Rhode Island State Police and National Guard are overseeing operations at the hotel.

“As we face this unprecedented pandemic, Rhode Islanders have been coming together as a community to ensure that all residents, particularly those who are sick or in quarantine, have a safe place to stay,” Solomon said.

Solomon also acknowledged other local businesses that are providing assistance during the pandemic.

“I know of several local businesses – many of which are struggling themselves right now – that have been bringing meals to our first responders,” Solomon said. “I am appreciative of the generosity and compassion of our community, as well as the dedication of our first responders, medical professionals, and countless others who are at the front lines of this pandemic.”

“The outpouring of support from our community is what will get us all through this crisis,” he added.

