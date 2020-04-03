Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Walmart to limit the number of customers in stores due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

Walmart in Edmond, Oklahoma

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has begun to limit the number of customers that are allowed in the store to shop.

Starting on Saturday, April 4, all Walmart stores will begin metering the number of people allowed inside the store.

Customers will be admitted one by one at a single entrance, typically on the grocery side at supercenters. Associates will allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which is about 20% of a store’s usual capacity.

Once that capacity has been reached, customers will be asked to stand in lines outside of the store at a distance of 6 feet apart.

Many stores have already marked the sidewalks with signage. As one customer exits the store, associates will allow one more customer inside.

Stores will also begin selling only essential items.

All aisles will be marked as one-way to limit contact between customers.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com