Walmart to begin temperature checks for employees in US stores

Coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NEXSTAR) — Walmart will begin temperature checks for employees at its stores in the United States, the company announced on Tuesday.

Walmart said it will take the temperatures of associates when they first report to work, make masks and gloves available to associates, and continue to “promote social distancing” in the workplace.

“We are in the process of sending infrared thermometers to all locations, which could take up to three weeks,” the company said in a statement. “Any associate with a temperature of 100.0 degrees will be paid for reporting to work and asked to return home and seek medical treatment if necessary. The associate will not be able to return to work until they are fever-free for at least three days.”

The company said the decision was made to “better serve” customers and “promote a safe and healthy workplace” for employees.

“This week we are also sharing a new framework with associates regarding healthy behaviors at work,” Walmart’s corporate website says. “We’re asking them to remember three numbers: 6, 20 and 100.”

  • 6 feet is the amount of space people should keep from others, when possible, to maintain social distancing.
  • 20 seconds is the amount of time people should take to wash their hands with soap and water.
  • And 100 is the temperature that someone should stay home with.

