Walmart begins scheduling vaccine appointments at Mass. locations

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WPRI) — Massachusetts residents now have another option when it comes to deciding where to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Walmart began posting appointments for some Massachusetts locations. The plan is to start administering shots at those stores this coming week, according to company spokesperson Courtney Paulson.

Currently, locations planning to offer the vaccine are waiting for their shipment of doses to arrive. According to Paulson, some stores will get Moderna, while others will receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Eligible individuals can book vaccine appointments at Walmart.com/covidvaccine and SamsClub.com/covid. A Walmart account is needed to sign up.

CVS, Walgreens, Hannaford, Wegmans and Stop & Shop are among the list of retail pharmacies also offering the vaccine in Massachusetts.