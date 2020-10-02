VP Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

(WPRI) — Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady have both tested negative for COVID-19.
VP Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted the results Friday Morning.
As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recoveryVP Press Secretary Devin O’Malley via Twitter
The news comes after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive.