VP Mike Pence tests negative for COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence speaks on the third day of the Republican National Convention at Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(WPRI) — Vice President Mike Pence and the Second Lady have both tested negative for COVID-19.

VP Press Secretary Devin O’Malley tweeted the results Friday Morning.

As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery VP Press Secretary Devin O’Malley via Twitter

The news comes after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive.