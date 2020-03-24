Volunteers, local businesses organize drive-thru market for East Providence seniors

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Volunteers in East Providence are ensuring the most vulnerable population has access to the groceries they need throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
The city partnered with “We Share Hope” and a variety of local businesses to hold an open-air, drive-thru market for senior citizens in need.
The groceries were distributed at the East Providence Senior Center to those 55 years or older.
“We understand that with this pandemic going on, a lot of people are uptight and we know that our elderly population is being asked to seclude and social distance leaving many of them afraid to go to the supermarket,” Mayor Bob DaSilva said.
Panera Bread, Gordon Food Services, Gotham Food Service, Blount Seafoods, Stop & Shop and Hungry Fridays were among the many local businesses that participated.
