VNA of Care New England nurse: Pandemic has taken emotional toll on housebound patients

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All year long, visiting nurses have been making old-fashioned house calls to care for their homebound patients.

Jeff Wheeler, a registered nurse with VNA of Care New England, told 12 News Now at 4 anchor Brian Yocono that the pandemic has taken both a physical and mental toll on his patients. (Watch the full interview in the video above).

He said some of them haven’t left their houses in nearly a year.

“It has certainly taken an emotional toll on them, and has probably not helped them in a positive way as far as staying active and doing things they would normally do,” he said.