Visitation restrictions at RI nursing homes, facilities will be eased next week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Starting next week, Rhode Island will begin easing visitation restrictions at long-term care and assisted living facilities, the Rhode Island Department of Health announced Friday.

On Wednesday, the facilities can once again allow visitors, so long as they follow a set of guidelines to ensure the safety of the staff, residents and visitors. Those guidelines include:

  • Visits will be limited to only those essential to the resident’s physical and emotional well-being and care.
  • All visits must be scheduled in advance. Visits will be allowed for 30-minute increments.
  • Facilities must actively screen everyone for fever and symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter.
  • Facilities must keep a daily log with names and contact information for all visitors.
  • Outdoor visits are preferred. If a visit must occur inside the facility, the visit shall be restricted to the resident’s room or other area specifically designated for visits. If a resident’s room is used for visitation, only one visitor per resident at a time is allowed in the resident’s room.  
  • Regardless of the location of the visit, visitors must maintain a six-foot distance from staff and residents.
  • All visitors must wear a cloth face covering.
  • All visitors shall perform hand hygiene upon entry to the facility or to the outside visitation area or before entering the resident’s room.

The health department said their standard visitation plan was designed for facilities who do not have their own plans, adding that some facilities may take different approaches.

What’s Open in RI & Mass. | Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Senior Shopping Hours | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

