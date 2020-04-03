Video Now: How to correctly and safely remove used gloves

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – While medical workers and first responders regularly use protective gloves, many other people have started to wear them due to the coronavirus outbreak.
But those gloves shouldn’t simply be pulled off and cast aside. In fact, there’s a method to safely remove the gloves before properly disposing of them:
1. Pinch the middle of one glove.
2. Without snapping the glove back, gently wiggle fingers out.
3. Once the glove is off, roll it into a ball in the gloved hand.
4. Then, take the clean thumb and hook it under the remaining glove.
5. Wiggle that glove off, turning it inside out.
Watch the above video for a demonstration.
