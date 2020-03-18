Sturdy Memorial treating one patient with confirmed case of COVID-19

Breaking News
Connecticut governor announces state's 1st coronavirus death
Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

In the above video, Target 12 Investigator Tim White speaks with Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux on how the city is handling the ongoing pandemic.

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is currently treating one patient who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dr. Brian Patel, chief of emergency services.

Patel said he can’t determine the number of patients being tested for the virus since the number “is changing daily.” He fully expects some of those patients to test positive, however.

Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux said Sturdy is taking all of the proper precautions to protect other patients and staff.

“Sturdy is in a position where it’s ready to do what it has to do,” Heroux said.

Heroux also urged anyone who is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 to call the hospital ahead of time. That way, hospital staff can be prepared prior to the patient’s arrival.

Attleboro Public Schools announced Wednesday that a middle school student recently placed on self-quarantine after developing symptoms has tested negative for the virus.

Coronavirus
