Video Now: 1-on-1 with Sen. Whitehouse on reopening the economy

Coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, people locally and across the country are wondering when businesses will be able to open back up along with schools and other public buildings.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island, was named this week to a bipartisan task force to help determine how and when to reopen the economy.

In the above video, Eyewitness News anchor Mike Montecalvo chats with Whitehouse about what the first steps might be for Rhode Island.

