Vax Bus coming back to Bristol County

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Massachusetts’ Vax Bus is heading back into Bristol County this week, starting in Taunton.

On Monday, the bus will make two stops in Taunton.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m., Lenox Green, 45 Mason St.

4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Taunton High School, 50 Williams St.

As of July 27, the Mass. Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reported 558 positive cases with a 2.51% positivity rate in the last 14 days for Bristol County.

The state health data also as of July 29, Taunton reported 34 positive cases in the last 14 days, which is the fourth-highest in the county behind Dartmouth (35), Fall River (94), and New Bedford (184).

Residents who get vaccinated during the Vax Bus Tour will be entered into a giveaway for select TD Garden concert tickets, including Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin, The Weeknd, and the Kiss 108 Jingle Ball.

The Vax Bus will make stops in Attleboro, Dartmouth, and Fall River later this week.

Aug. 4

1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Willett Elementary School, Attleboro

7 a.m. to 2 p.m., One Government Center @ Third St., Fall River

Aug. 6

12 p.m. to 8 p.m., Dartmouth Mall, Dartmouth

Those who want a vaccine will be asked to fill out a quick health questionnaire, though an ID or health insurance card is not required.

The clinics will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine for residents ages 12 and older and one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for residents ages 18 and older.