Vaccine standby list connects people with leftover doses

BOSTON (WPRI) — A standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine is now live in 29 states, including in Massachusetts.

“Dr. B” allows people to sign up to receive a leftover COVID vaccine dose before it goes to waste.

The website connects people who have exhausted options of finding vaccine appointments at retail pharmacies, state-run sites, or waiting to be notified by a state’s preregistration system, with health care providers who had cancellations or no-shows to appointments.

WFXT-TV spoke to the company’s founder, Cyrus Massoumi, who says when vaccine providers indicate how many doses they have and when they expire, Dr. B automatically texts the appropriate number of people in any area to make sure all doses accounted for.

Once a person receives a text message notification a dose is available, they will have about 15 minutes to confirm an appointment.

Dr. B’s website indicates you cannot choose a particular vaccine to receive, but if you require a two-dose regimen, the provider will work with the individual to schedule a second dose appointment.

While individuals can sign up for Dr. B regardless of eligibility in their state, the website uses each state’s eligibility criteria to prioritize who is most at risk.

“The problem is, you have a 65-year-old person in a vulnerable community who was previously hesitant who decides they now want to get the vaccine and they can’t hit refresh 1,000 times a second, like the 30-year-old who is now able to go book,” Massoumi said.

According to the website, Dr. B is a free service and treats personal information provided as if it was a HIPAA-covered entity.