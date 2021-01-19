Vaccine rollout may impact convalescent plasma donations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released updated guidance regarding donating convalescent plasma, which is taken from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

The newly released guidance states COVID-19 convalescent plasma should not be collected from individuals who have received an investigational COVID-19 vaccine as a participant in a clinical trial, or received an authorized or licensed COVID-19 vaccine.

There are some exceptions, including if the individual has:

Had symptoms of COVID-19 and a positive test result from a diagnostic test approved, cleared, or authorized by FDA, AND Received the COVID-19 vaccine after diagnosis of COVID-19, AND Are within 6 months after complete resolution of COVID-19 symptoms.

The FDA says this is to ensure any COVID-19 convalescent plasma collected from donors contains sufficient antibodies directly related to their immune response to COVID-19 infection.

The agency noted the administration of COVID-19 vaccines for the purpose of boosting the immunity of convalescent plasma donors would need to be conducted within a clinical trial.

According to the National Institutes of Health, which is recruiting for a clinical trial on the matter, convalescent plasma contains antibodies that can recognize and neutralize SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as other components that may contribute to an immune response.

The investigational convalescent plasma is intended for the treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

The Red Cross says it is following FDA blood donation eligibility guidance for those who receive a COVID-19 vaccination, and deferral times may vary depending on the type of vaccine an individual receives.

The Red Cross notes there is no deferral time for those who have received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

The Rhode Island Blood Center‘s guidance is in line with the Red Cross, adding that you may donate blood immediately after receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as long as you are feeling well and all other donor criteria are met.

However, RIBC notes if you received an “attenuated virus vaccine,” such as AstraZeneca, you must wait two weeks to donate after being vaccinated, and as long as you are feeling well and all other donor criteria are met.

Currently, only Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines have been given an Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA.