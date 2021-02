WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A vaccine clinic will open on Monday at Warwick Vets Middle School for those who are 65 and older.

To register, you can click here.

The appointments will be from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and there will be only 200 available, however another clinic will be held the following week on Monday, March 8, and about 600 appointments will be available then.

Online registration for those appointments will open Wednesday, March 3, in the afternoon.