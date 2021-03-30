Vaccine appointments now available through independent pharmacies in RI

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — While COVID-19 vaccine appointments have been available for several weeks at mass vaccination sites and chain pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, eligible Rhode Islanders can now get their shots at some smaller neighborhood pharmacies.

Appointments at one of these “mom-and-pop” locations should be made through VaccinateRI.org, not through the pharmacy itself. Those without internet access can call 844-930-1779.

Currently, the independent pharmacies offering the vaccine are:

Matt’s Local Pharmacy — 88 East Main Road, Middletown

Suburban Pharmacy — 242 Pawtuxet Ave., Warwick

Seaside Pharmacy — 224 Post Road, Westerly

The first shots at Matt’s went out Tuesday morning, and Suburban and Seaside will begin administering them on Wednesday.

Matt’s Local Pharmacy owner Matthew Olivier said the process with the state started at the beginning of the year. Since then, they have been in constant communication in terms of administration and the number of doses they would receive.

According to Olivier, the pharmacy is receiving 300 doses per week to start.

Those who sign up for an appointment at Matt’s will be receiving the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Olivier said it was surreal when they started opening the vials for the first time.

“It’s funny … we were drawing up syringes this morning and we were just talking to each other about how we were making history,” he recalled. “So, that felt good to be a part of something so big. We are all hopefully going to have a great 2021.”

The state says more local pharmacies will be added as more vaccine supply arrives.

The next appointments for these locations are expected to be released at 5 p.m. Friday.