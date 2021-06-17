Vaccination rates lagging in Fall River, New Bedford

FALL RIVER (WPRI) — While 81% of Massachusetts residents 18 years and older have had at least one COVID-19 shot, there are some communities that have barely reached 50%.

The latest available data shows that while 60% of North Attleboro residents have gotten at least one shot, 50 miles south in New Bedford, that figure sits at 44%.

In Fall River, 48% of residents 18 years and older have gotten at least one shot, and Mayor Paul Coogan says the city is working on innovative ways to increase those rates. He says he’s working on getting a vaccination bus so residents can get a shot on the go.

“It’s amazing to me that people don’t want to get the vaccine. But some people, through whatever the propaganda, the anti-vaccine people, they’ve bought into it, and it backs things up,” Coogan said.

“Get the vaccine, get safe. Get back to your families,” he added.

For some of the communities with the highest vaccination rates, you’d have to look to the Cape or Martha’s Vineyard, where several communities have hit at least 95%.

According to the latest data provided by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, 53% of Bristol County residents have had at least one dose. Mansfield ranks the highest, with 68% of residents having at least one dose.