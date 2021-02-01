Vaccination clinics adjust, reschedule appointments in Mass. due to weather

Empty vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are seen at a vaccination center at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in Las Vegas. Makers of COVID-19 vaccines need everything to go right as they scale up from early-stage production to hundreds of millions of doses – and any little hiccup could cause a delay. (AP Photo/John Locher)

BOSTON (WPRI) — Despite the expected winter storm, some vaccine clinics in Massachusetts will still be open Monday, although with some changes.

According to CIC Health, which operates the mass vaccination clinics, Gillette Stadium and Fenway Park will be open for residents who have a vaccine appointment scheduled for Monday.

Fenway Park is opening one hour early at 8 a.m. and if you have an appointment between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. try to arrive an hour early. If you have an appointment between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., CIC Health advises you to try to arrive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. instead.

Gillette Stadium is opening at 8 a.m. but if you have an appointment scheduled after 3 p.m., expect an email asking you to reschedule for a new appointment on Wednesday, Feb. 3 through Sunday, Feb. 7.

CIC Health says other vaccination locations will reach out to individuals with appointments to reschedule, and if you can’t safely get to your appointment, you can reschedule.

You’re advised to contact your specific clinic site with questions. To find contact info for an individual site, please check the map online.

Additionally, Gov. Charlie Baker has directed all non-emergency state employees not to report to work Monday due to the storm.

Baker is also urging residents to stay off the roads, avoid travel, and use public transportation if they have to go out.

The MBTA Storm Desk will continue to monitor rail service throughout the storm and provide updates to commuters online.

MassDOT has approximately 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice operations and this includes over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders.

Due to the storm, MassDOT anticipates imposing a ban on travel on Monday by tractor-trailers on I-90 between 10 a.m. and midnight. Mass. State Police may also impose a speed restriction for motor vehicles of 40 mph on I-90 between specific interchanges if conditions warrant.

Registry of Motor Vehicle customer service centers will close at noon on Monday. Customers who have appointments for transactions or scheduled road tests Monday afternoon can go online to reschedule.

All other Executive Branch state offices will be closed to the public Monday. The Baker-Polito Administration has transitioned a large percentage of Executive Branch Employees to telework plans due to COVID-19 and those employees will be expected to telework.