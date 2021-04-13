CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
US recommends 'pause' in use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to reports of blood clots

(WPRI) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are recommending a pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine “out of an abundance in caution.”

Both the FDA and the CDC issued a joint statement Tuesday morning regarding the single-dose vaccine.

Both agencies are currently reviewing data involving six reported cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people after receiving the vaccine. At this time, the FDA says these adverse events appear to be extremely rare.

According to the FDA, as of Monday more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

The CDC says they will “convene a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday to further review these cases and assess their potential significance.” The FDA says they then will review the analysis as they continue to investigate these cases.

“Until that process is complete, we are recommending this pause,” the FDA wrote on Twitter. “This is important to ensure that the health care provider community is aware of the potential for these adverse events and can plan due to the unique treatment required with this type of blood clot.”

AT 10 a.m., there will be an audio press conference on YouTube.

The FDA says COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the government and will take all reports of health problems following vaccination seriously.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

