Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Reopening Info   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Community Focus   • Update Shows   • 12 informa   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Reopening Info
•  Community Focus
•  Update Shows
•  12 Informa

US Bishops’ Conference releases recommendations on how to safely reopen churches

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Catholic churches are looking forward to welcoming parishioners back soon, as the U.S. Bishops’ Conference has released some recommendations on how to safely open churches back up.

Bishop Thomas Tobin, head of the Catholic Diocese of Providence, has said he would like to see Masses resume by May 31, but the question is, how can churches do so to ensure services are safe?

The guidelines Catholic leaders have released include three phases, which offer possibilities for celebrations with gatherings of ten people, then 50 and then eventually larger groups.

Among the suggestions for the first phase, includes limiting access to the Mass to a first-come, first-served policy, or on a rotation system. This would also include asking congregants to wear masks and using hand sanitizer during the distribution of Communion.

Churches are also asked to use tape to mark seats in pews to help maintain proper social distancing between people.

Dr. Timothy Flanagan, an infectious disease specialist at Brown University and also a Catholic Deacon, helped put together these guidelines.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | En Español: 12 Informa | COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Support Groups | Restaurants Offering Takeout/Delivery | Senior Shopping Hours | Photos | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 INFORMA: INFORMACIÓN DE CORONAVIRUS EN ESPAÑOL

More 12 Informa

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com