US advisory panel set to discuss Pfizer booster shot for all adults a second time

(WPRI) — The White House COVID-19 Response Team said Thursday 31 million Americans have received booster shots, but that figure could drastically expand if federal regulators broaden eligibility this week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is set to sign off on Pfizer’s request to open up its booster shot to everyone 18 and older, ahead of another federal panel’s advisory meeting on Friday.

Pfizer originally requested its booster be made available to all adults, but the FDA scaled-down eligibility to some higher-risk populations.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet again on Friday to discuss the safety and efficacy of Pfizer’s booster shot for people 18 and older.

CDC guidance as of Friday morning noted people 65 and older, people 18 and older in long-term care settings, people 18 and older who have underlying medical conditions, and people 18 and older who live or work in high-risk settings can receive a Pfizer or Moderna booster shot six months after their second dose. Boosters are also recommended for any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Some cities and states have already allowed all adults to get boosters of Pfizer’s vaccine. Both Massachusetts and Rhode Island have high transmission of COVID-19.