URI suspends study abroad programs with China in wake of coronavirus outbreak

KINGSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — After the recent outbreak of the coronavirus, the University of Rhode Island has suspended its study abroad programs with China.

URI suspended its three programs in China, the Chinese Flagship program, the International Engineering Program, and the International Business Program, according to Assistant Director of Communications David Lavallee.

Lavallee says the cancellation will affect seven students. The university has been in touch with those students and their parents as they work to bring them back to the United States.

URI’s Health Services released a statement for students who are abroad in China.

“Given the news about the recent coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan City, Hubei Province of China, we wanted to reach out to you to advise that Health Services, the International Office and the University at large are closely monitoring the situation and are here to assist you if you need help,” the statement read.

Lavallee said none of the seven students were in or near the city of Wuhan or its province, but should seek medical attention if they start to feel ill.

Health Services also released a statement for Chinese students studying at URI advising them how the school, along with other community resources, are available on campus for support if needed.

Symptoms of the coronavirus are similar to influenza which is deemed widespread in Rhode Island.

According to URI Health Services, symptoms include a runny nose, headache, cough, sore throat, fever and a general feeling of being unwell.

There is currently no vaccination for coronavirus and treatment consists of items equivalent to cough medicine, fever-reducing medication, hydration, etc. to alleviate symptoms.