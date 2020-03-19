URI suspends in-person classes for rest of semester

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Effective immediately, all face-to-face classes at the University of Rhode Island have been suspended and will be delivered remotely for the remainder of the spring semester due to the continued spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a notice to the campus community on Thursday, URI said graduate and faculty research will continue both on- and off-campus while following social distancing guidelines. All experiential students were instructed to follow the guidance of their college, supervisor or employer regarding internship or clinical attendance. Thesis and dissertation defenses can be conducted remotely.

On-campus residents are asked not to come to campus to retrieve personal belongings. The university said it will provide instructions to students and parents by noon Friday on moving out of residence halls.

As for students who need to stay on campus for personal or family reasons, the dining halls will remain in operation as long as the campus is still open, according to the university.

Those who live off-campus or in Greek Life houses are encouraged to contact their landlords or housing corporations about the next steps.

URI said it will make an announcement regarding the commencement ceremonies scheduled for May 16-17 no later than March 24.

An informational hotline is available for those who have questions at (401) 874-3082 on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit URI’s coronavirus page for updates and more information.

