URI, Salve Regina among schools urging students not to return to retrieve belongings

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — College campuses are shut down for the most part due to the coronavirus pandemic and many have moved their coursework online for the rest of the semester.

With most of the schools’ decisions coming after spring break, there are a lot of students who left campus without most of their belongings.

Some schools, including the University of Rhode Island (URI) and Salve Regina University, are telling students not to come back to residence halls and retrieve them.

Thursday night, URI changed its course of action after Gov. Gina Raimondo issued another travel restriction where anyone coming from New York must self-quarantine for 14 days.

URI originally had been allowing staggered move-outs as early as March 20 while maintaining social distancing but now urge students not to come back until further notice. The university says student’s personal items will remain locked in their rooms.

The only exception is if there is a personal or family reason the student must return to campus to move out, or who planned to move back to an on-campus residence hall. Those students must submit a request and receive approval.

Students are urged to check their URI email accounts for further information or contact URI Housing and Residential Life.

At Salve Regina, moveouts had also already been occurring under strict social distancing.

On Wednesday, the university instructed all students, specifically those traveling from out of state — particularly from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts — to postpone picking up their belongings until the week of May 11.

The University said, “It continues to be the University’s recommendation that all Salve students return to their permanent residences through the end of the semester. If you haven’t already done so, please do not return to your off-campus housing at this time.”

Salve Regina added for students who can’t remain at their permanent residences, they are reminded to self-quarantine for 14 days if they are coming from out of state.

