URI researchers develop less invasive, saliva-based coronavirus test

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Researchers at the University of Rhode Island (URI) have developed a new COVID-19 test that is considered less invasive and more cost-effective.

URI Professor of Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Sciences Angela Slitt said the test is saliva-based, but is not a PCR test.

“It works a little bit differently, but it’s as sensitive as some of the other common saliva tests that you may have heard of before,” she said.

Slitt and her team of researchers at URI began working on the test around this time last year. She believes the team’s COVID-19 test will be one of the few DNA assay tests that could be made globally available.

“One of the things we set out to do was to develop a less invasive, more cost-effective, more accessible test,” Slitt said. “I think we’ve done that. We use saliva, work off different supply chains, use different, less cost-prohibitive instrumentation and are effectively lowering the barriers to entry for many.”

URI is launching a clinical trial this week for the final phase of data collection and validation in preparation for an Emergency Use Authorization submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“It speaks to URI wanting to be part of the solution,” Slitt said. “Our saying is ‘think big, we do’ and I do think we are a community that comes together to solve problems.”