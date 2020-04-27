URI nursing student collects thousands of masks for frontline medical workers

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A University of Rhode Island (URI) nursing student has collected more than 5,000 facemasks from companies across Rhode Island and Massachusetts with the intention of delivering them directly to frontline medical workers.

Meredith Arden, a student in URI’s Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner program, saw the need for PPE early on for her and her fellow nurses at Eleanor Slater Hospital in Cranston.

In early March, Arden gave a presentation on infection control to employees at SSTARbirth Addiction Treatment in Cranston. The facility told her that they were having a difficult time finding medical-grade masks.

“That night I went to dinner and I was talking about how I could get a hold of some masks for them,” Arden said. “A gentleman happened to overhear me saying I needed them, and he came up to me and said he could get them for me. He knows someone who owns a shipyard who can help.”

A couple days later, Arden was handed a case of N-95 masks from the shipyard owner. When Arden assured him that the masks would go directly to frontline medical workers, he began to contact colleagues in other construction and transportation companies to donate masks.

Arden spent the next weeks traveling around Rhode Island and Massachusetts, as far as Springfield and Chelmsford, filling her car with boxes of masks.

She donated the masks directly to nurses and doctors at federally qualified hospitals, community medical centers, nursing homes and hospice centers around the state. Arden said the direct distribution to frontline workers was key in securing so many masks.

“They weren’t going to donate them unless they got to the people who really need them. I contacted individual nurse managers and made sure they went right to the people who needed them,” she said. “Some of the companies had been contacted to donate, but they gave them to me because I went to talk to them and assured them where the masks would end up.”

Arden continues to collect masks and recently received another 12 cases. Other companies that did not have masks contributed cleaning supplies, gloves and face shields.

“I will take donations from anyone willing to donate to frontline workers, and I can make sure they get to people who really need them,” Arden said. “I was glad I was able to help. The companies really stepped up; everyone really stepped up. It instills hope that even in these tenuous times, there are a lot of really wonderful people out there.”

Anyone interested in donating can contact Arden at marden@my.uri.edu.