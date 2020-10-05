CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

URI implements mandatory coronavirus testing for all students

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: University of Rhode Island

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) announced Monday that all on- and off-campus students are required to be tested for the coronavirus.

The purpose of the mandatory testing is to establish a baseline data set and assess the overall health of the student body, the university said.

Students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call URI Health Services at (401) 874-2246 to schedule a test and telehealth appointment.

For asymptomatic students, testing sites will be set up outside the Memorial Union and Ryan Center.

URI has a COVID-19 tracker that shows daily updates on testing rates, which shows that as of Sunday, 184 people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 500 people are in isolation/quarantine.

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/1/2020: Gina Picard, Superintendent Chariho Regional School District

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour