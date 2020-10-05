URI implements mandatory coronavirus testing for all students

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) announced Monday that all on- and off-campus students are required to be tested for the coronavirus.

The purpose of the mandatory testing is to establish a baseline data set and assess the overall health of the student body, the university said.

Students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call URI Health Services at (401) 874-2246 to schedule a test and telehealth appointment.

For asymptomatic students, testing sites will be set up outside the Memorial Union and Ryan Center.

URI has a COVID-19 tracker that shows daily updates on testing rates, which shows that as of Sunday, 184 people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 500 people are in isolation/quarantine.

