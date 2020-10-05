SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The University of Rhode Island (URI) announced Monday that all on- and off-campus students are required to be tested for the coronavirus.
The purpose of the mandatory testing is to establish a baseline data set and assess the overall health of the student body, the university said.
Students who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call URI Health Services at (401) 874-2246 to schedule a test and telehealth appointment.
For asymptomatic students, testing sites will be set up outside the Memorial Union and Ryan Center.
URI has a COVID-19 tracker that shows daily updates on testing rates, which shows that as of Sunday, 184 people have tested positive for the virus and nearly 500 people are in isolation/quarantine.
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- URI implements mandatory coronavirus testing for all students
- LIVE: Pres. Trump to leave Walter Reed Medical Center, head home to White House
- 1 more Attleboro firefighter tests positive for coronavirus
- 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, 326 new cases in RI since Friday, data shows
- Pres. Trump coronavirus diagnosis: Who else tested positive, who else tested negative?