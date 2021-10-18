Unvaccinated state workers in Massachusetts now at risk of losing their jobs

FILE – In this Jan. 21, 2021, file photo, a medical staff member prepares the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

BOSTON (WPRI) — The deadline for tens of thousands of Massachusetts state workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 has come and gone.

According to Boston news outlets, while more than 40,000 employees have submitted the required form, or applied for an exemption, before Sunday’s deadline, there are still about 1,900 workers who are at risk of losing their jobs.

On Monday, managers and HR Departments will begin contacting those remaining state workers to see if they got vaccinated in time.

“It is very clear at this point that the vaccine is by far the most effective tool we have in our toolbox to make it possible for us to beat this thing,” Baker said while announcing the mandate back in August.

Terminations would not be immediate, according to the state, which has said those who haven’t been vaccinated will first face a disciplinary process.

For Massachusetts State Police, an agency already short-staffed, the union says about 300 members remained unvaccinated, accounting for 15% of the workforce. Before the vaccine mandate, the agency was already looking to the next State Police class to help with staffing issues.

According to the State Police Association, more than 150 state police employees have already quit or submitted paperwork saying they intend to do so.

Last week, Baker activated 250 National Guard troops to help offset potential staffing shortages at state prisons. The correction officers’ union told WBZ that more than 1,500, which is about half of the officers, have not yet provided proof of vaccination.

While some are applauding Baker’s executive order, it’s also receiving criticism.

“With all due respect to the men and women of the National Guard, we have highly trained correction officers who have worked throughout the pandemic for 18 months and to now say 50% would be terminated it’s not right, it’s not fair,” Kevin Flanagan, the legislative liaison for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said.

All state employees should report to work as usual on Monday unless told otherwise. Exemption requests have been dealt with on a rolling basis, and some are still under review.