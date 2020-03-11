United Way of RI assisting with coronavirus calls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The United Way of Rhode Island’s 211 call center has been busier than usual as of late due to residents having questions about the coronavirus.

The service is free and available in multiple languages, every day of the year.

On Wednesday, UWRI President and CEO Cortney Nicolato said people typically call regarding concerns like food, housing and child care, but lately, the center’s been getting more and more calls about COVID-19.

“I like to say we are the ‘front door to social services in Rhode Island.’ We receive complex calls, in crisis or close to crisis, and we spend a lot of time with those callers,” Nicolato said. “I would say we receive about 30 calls a day about the virus, and that’s just the calls we are receiving in addition to calls to the Department of Health, but every day that number is reaching up.”

The Department of Health has set up a dedicated hotline for coronavirus questions — (401) 222-8022 — but it’s only staffed on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., so UWRI is helping with the overflow of calls.

“We are handling their after-hour calls, we’re handling any extra calls they are receiving throughout the day,” Nicolato said.

“We are hearing a lot of people just concerned about what the preventative measures are,” she continued. “They want to be educated and understand what the needs are to keep their families safe, and information about self-quarantine. So really, it’s folks yearning for education and information.”

Courtney Smith, director of the 211 call center, is on the direct line with those callers.

“They want to know about prevention: What is the state doing?'” she said. “We’ve had some calls around nursing facilities and whether or not they can go see their loved ones. We just want to make sure the public knows we are here to help them.”

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines