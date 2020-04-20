12 RESPONDS //
What is your question? We're here for you. CLICK HERE »
Quick Links //    Vital Hotlines   • Track Cases   • Food Options   • Out of Work?   • Good News   • Community Focus   • 12 Things to Know   • Update Shows   
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Track Cases
•  Food Options
•  Out of Work?
•  Good News
•  Community Focus
•  12 Things to Know
•  Update Shows

Unemployment benefits now available for self-employed, gig workers in Mass.

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (WPRI) — Massachusetts residents who are not eligible for standard out-of-work benefits can now apply for the new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, Gov. Charlie Baker’s office announced Monday.

The new program provides up to 39 weeks of benefits for self-employed and gig economy workers, independent contractors, and those with limited work history.

“As a Commonwealth, we are committed to doing everything in our power and moving as urgently as possible to get workers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis the benefits they deserve,” Baker wrote in a news release.

12 Responds: Answering your COVID-19 questions

To be eligible, individuals must provide self-certification that they can work but are unable to as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Baker’s office.

“The implementation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program in Massachusetts is another important step in our efforts to help those who are economically disrupted by this virus,” Lt. Governor Karyn Polito added.

Learn more and apply here »

The PUA program was created through the federal CARES Act, along with the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which provides an additional $600 weekly benefit for those receiving unemployment benefits or PUA.

Rhode Island launched a similar temporary COVID-19 emergency unemployment benefits program earlier this month.

For more information on COVID-19 in Massachusetts, visit Mass.gov, call 211 or text COVIDMA or COVIDMAESP (Spanish) to 888-777 to receive text notifications.

On Monday, the city of Boston expanded its text notification service to include 11 languages:

  • Text BOSCOVID to 888-777 for English
  • Text BOSEspanol to 888-777 for Spanish
  • Text BOSKreyol to 888-777 for Haitian Creole
  • Text BOSFrancais to 888-777 for French
  • Text BOSKriolu to 888-777 for Cabo Verdean Creole
  • Text BOSPortugues to 888-777 for Portuguese
  • Text BOSSoomali to 888-777 for Somali
  • Text BOSChi to 888-777 for Simplified Chinese
  • Text BOSbilAraby to 888-777 for for Arabic
  • Text BOSViet to 888-777 for for Vietnamese 
  • Text BOSRus to 888-777 for for Russian

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Live Streaming Monday: Coronavirus Special Coverage

  • 11:30 a.m. – Coronavirus Facts Not Fear – Morning Update
  • 1 p.m. – Governor Raimondo Briefing
  • 3 p.m. -Coronavirus Facts Not Fear –  Afternoon Update
  • 5 p.m. – White House Coronavirus Task Force Update
  • 9 p.m. – Coronavirus Update:  Today in Washington

*Times and events are subject to change. Check back for updates.*

Watch all daily coronavirus updates here on WPRI.com or the WPRI 12 mobile app »

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com