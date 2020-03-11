UMass Dartmouth, Wheaton among Mass. colleges to go virtual in response to coronavirus

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — A number of colleges and universities in Massachusetts, including UMass Dartmouth and Wheaton College, are going virtual in an effort to prevent or limit the spread of coronavirus.

UMass Dartmouth announced Wednesday that spring break will be extended through March 20 and all in-person courses will be taught online beginning March 23.

The university has also canceled all events with audiences of more than 50 people until at least April 3. Students are also not allowed to enter residence halls on any of the UMass campuses without prior approval through April 5.

“Without question, this is a public-health moment the likes of which few of us have ever seen,” UMass President Martin Meehan said in a statement. “Our hope is that the very significant steps being taken all around us will result in the virus being brought under control with as little impact as possible.”

Wheaton, on top of extending spring break through March 22, decided to move all classes online for the remainder of the spring semester.

With 96% of the students living on campus, the college said it will only offer housing to those with extenuating circumstances. Wheaton students must pick up their belongings and move off-campus by March 22.

In addition, all on- and off-campus events at Wheaton have been suspended until further notice. Decisions are still being made regarding the continuation of varsity athletic events.

“It is difficult to have to take these measures,” Wheaton President Dennis Hanno said in a statement. “We know these decisions pose real and significant challenges for all of us and we will work with each of you to best move forward and ensure academic continuity.”

Both UMass Dartmouth and Wheaton have stressed that there are no coronavirus cases connected to either institution.

