Two of RI’s top doctors feeling good after receiving coronavirus vaccine

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been one day since the first group of health care workers in Rhode Island received the recently-approved coronavirus vaccine, and two doctors tell 12 News they’re feeling good.

Dr. Mitchell Levy, the medical director of the ICU at Rhode Island Hospital, was among the first five Rhode Islanders to receive the vaccine Monday.

“To really be part of the history of beginning to see a bright new light and a possibility of a bright new future, it’s a very emotional time,” Levy said.

Levy said the vaccine hasn’t impacted him physically and he was back at work Tuesday.

“I don’t feel any symptoms whatsoever,” he said. “I was on the elliptical early [Tuesday] morning and I got up early to do it, so I’m tired, but I think that’s just because I got up at five in the morning.”

Dr. Jeremiah Schurr, the head of emergency medicine for Rhode Island’s top hospital group Lifespan, was also vaccinated Monday.

He tells 12 News he’s experiencing a mile headache and some muscle soreness, but those are side effects similar to those of the flu vaccine.

“I feel a mixture of hope gratitude and also a need to convey to people that we are still in the midst of a serious surge of the pandemic,” he said, adding that, despite the side effects, it was worth it.

Schurr said it’s important for Rhode Islanders to continue wearing their masks and practice social distancing as the state moves through its vaccine distribution process.

Even with vaccination efforts underway, Rhode Island still has a ways to go before the virus is under control. The state’s positivity rate jumped to nearly 9% Tuesday, with an additional 15 deaths and 1,084 cases reported.

Despite the grim news, both doctors tell 12 News morale is up in hospitals statewide as more health care workers schedule their appointments to receive the vaccine.