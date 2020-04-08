Two Massachusetts companies hope to produce 40K+ face shields for front-line workers

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) ─ Two graphics companies in Massachusetts are diverting their normal operations to instead produce thousands of face shields for those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nameplates For Industry in New Bedford and Design Mark in Wareham have teamed up to manufacture disposable face shields, as well as wall graphics and signage promoting social distancing, for the foreseeable future.

“Company-wide, you can feel the pride flowing through the building as we produce thousands of masks for our front-line workers,” said Mike Seidman, Design Mark’s vice president of manufacturing.

Seidman said they’re looking to produce more than 40,000 face shields at their facility.

CEO Renaud Mergard tells Eyewitness News while they’re prioritizing Massachusetts health care workers and first responders, they’re also willing to donate some of the face shields to those working in other essential industries such as transportation and grocery store employees.

“Our values have always centered around safety,” Mergard said. “We are not limiting donations. We will be there for you.”

The face shields will also soon be available for purchase on both eBay and Amazon.

