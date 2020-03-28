Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know
Two dozen Providence police staff being monitored after contact with sick officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – More than two dozen Providence police personnel are being closely monitored after it was determined they were in close proximity to an officer who was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steve Pare said for now, no staff members have been placed in quarantine but “27 officers will be monitored.”

“Meaning they can work provided they continue to be asymptomatic,” Pare said in a text message. “We will be monitoring their temperature pursuant to [R.I. Department of Health] protocol.”

On Thursday, Pare confirmed an officer was diagnosed with the coronavirus after falling ill.

He said the officer is still recovering at home and “feeling better each day.”

As of Friday, the department had four officers in self-quarantine.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 investigative reporter and host of Newsmakers for WPRI 12 and Fox Providence. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook

Providence

