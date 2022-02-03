CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Guidance    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
Two cases of omicron 'stealth' subvariant detected in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two cases of the omicron subvariant, BA.2, were detected in Rhode Island Thursday morning, according R.I. Department of Health interim Director Dr. James McDonald.

“It’s not at all surprising,” McDonald said during an interview on 12 News at 4. “It’s a little bit more contagious than omicron, but quite frankly, it’s not surprising.”

McDonald said there will obviously be more cases of the subvariant, but he doesn’t believe they will alter the state’s trajectory. The variant has been called “stealth” by some researchers, who claim it is harder to detect.

Despite Thursday’s discovery, McDonald said he’s encouraged by the recent data and thinks the worst of the surge is behind Rhode Island. He said his team is working with Gov. Dan McKee to evaluate the state’s policies, including requirements for indoor masking and proof of vaccination.

“Can we remove some of this mitigation? … That’s something we’re looking at, but it has got to be done very thoughtfully,” he said.

McDonald wouldn’t offer a specific timeline for when policies might change and said any modifications would need to be rooted in data.

On Thursday, McKee extended multiple COVID-related executive orders to mid-February.

It’s likely that COVID will become endemic, like the flu or strep throat. McDonald said the state is working to ensure healthcare providers are shifting their approach by solidifying their ability to prescribe COVID treatments and administer tests in their offices.

In the meantime, McDonald once again urged Rhode Islanders to get their booster shots, adding that only 37% of the state’s population has gotten the extra dose.

“I wish we never used the words ‘fully vaccinated,'” he said. “Because we don’t do that with any other vaccine for preventable disease, it’s always ‘up-to-date.’ If you’ve only had two doses, I really need you to get that third dose.”

McDonald said Rhode Island needs to get 90% of the population boosted to adequately prepare for the fall.

Providence

