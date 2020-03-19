Twin River casinos to stay closed for a second week

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Twin River Casino Hotel and its sister facility the Tiverton Casino Hotel will both remain closed for a second week due to the coronavirus pandemic, state officials announced Thursday afternoon.

The state-owned casinos, which are usually 24-hour operations, shut their doors at 12:01 a.m. last Saturday on the orders of the Rhode Island Lottery, which regulates them.

In a letter to Twin River’s general manager, Lottery Director Gerry Aubin indicated the casinos cannot reopen until March 28 at the earliest.

“This mandatory closure will continue to be assessed in accordance with the Rhode Island Department of Health guidelines related to the prevention of the spread of COVID-19,” Aubin wrote. “You are authorized to continue utilizing the number of employees you feel are needed to secure, sanitize, and maintain the properties.”

Twin River’s Rhode Island president, Marc Crisafulli, said: “We sincerely regret any inconvenience to our customers, but, the state’s continued efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus are critically important.” He also said the casinos “have begun to work diligently to implement additional protective measures” for when they eventually reopen.

The announcement comes days after the company that operates the casinos, Twin River Worldwide Holdings, warned investors that it could face a serious financial hit from the ongoing closure. The Providence-based company’s Rhode Island properties accounted for the majority of its net revenue in 2018.

In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing earlier this week, Twin River executives said while they couldn’t predict “the ultimate financial impact this disruption will have,” they expect it “could have a material effect on its results of operations for the first quarter of 2020 and potentially thereafter.”

They said they could not provide revised earnings guidance for the year due to the uncertainty.

Gambling is Rhode Island’s third-largest source of state revenue, and the shutdown of the casinos is part of the reason the public health emergency is fast turning into a state budget crisis, too.

