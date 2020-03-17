RI leaders to hold coronavirus briefing at 1 pm Tuesday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to update Rhode Islanders on the state’s coronavirus situation.

The state now has 21 confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19. The new case announced Monday is a woman in her 40s who is hospitalized in isolation but in stable condition.

Raimondo announced Monday that dine-in food and beverage service has been shut down for all restaurants, bars, coffee shops and other businesses in the state until at least Monday, March 30.

Raimondo and Alexander-Scott also directed Rhode Islanders not to hold or attend gatherings of 25 people or more, saying people should be avoiding “non-essential crowds.”

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza announced the Providence Place Mall will be closed until further notice. Raimondo also urged mayors with malls in their communities to shut them down.

Raimondo now plans to file for economic injury disaster declaration with the rapidly increasing number of unemployment and temporary disability insurance (TDI) claims being submitted.

The Division of Motor Vehicles is closing all of its satellite offices until further notice and all driving tests have been suspended.

The Cranston DMV will remain open, according to Raimondo, but ID and registration service has been suspended for the remainder of the week but those who have licenses that will soon expire will be given a 30-day grace period.

In-person business has also been suspended at the Department of Human Services and the Department of Labor and Training. Raimondo ordered all customer service to be done online or over the phone and boxes will be placed outside offices for forms to be dropped off.

Raimondo said she will sign an executive order allowing boards and commissions to hold public meetings over the phone or videoconference as long as members of the public are given a chance to participate. She said to consider postponing any meetings in which no critical action will be taken.

All public schools in Rhode Island will be closed this week by moving up their April vacations. Teachers, superintendents, and principals will spend the time preparing online learning plans in case the closure extends past this week.

Despite being closed, Rhode Island schools are offering free “Grab and Go” meals this week for school children. Anyone who is 18-years-old or younger that shows up, gets a free meal. There are no ID or residency requirements except for the child must be present, schools cannot give a meal to an adult on behalf of a child.

Raimondo announced all child care centers are being asked to shut down on Monday and local colleges are also shifting to online classes, along with many employees who have been told to work from home.

Roughly 2,300 residents are currently supposed to be in self-quarantine, mostly in Cranston. Health Department officials on Friday directed all students, faculty and staff of Cranston High School West to quarantine themselves for the next two weeks after a student tested positive for the illness, according to an email sent to parents.

The Ocean State has 308 people who have tested negative and 149 others were awaiting results, according to the health department.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines