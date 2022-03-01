PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been two years since Rhode Island identifies its first case of COVID-19.

Then-Gov. Gina Raimondo announced the news that changed everyone’s lives across the state.

“We discovered what we believe is the first case of coronavirus here in the state of Rhode Island,” Raimondo said on March 1, 2020.

The first cases of the virus in the state were traced back to a school trip in mid-February of 2020 organized by St. Raphael’s Academy, a Catholic school in Pawtucket. The trip included a stop in Italy, which, at that time, saw a major outbreak of the virus.

A week later, on March 9, 2020, Raimondo declared a state of emergency, saying it would provide more tools to address the situation.

Since then, the coronavirus pandemic has been a part of our everyday life. Lockdowns were issued, schools were shut down, businesses were shuttered, and facemasks and social distancing became the new normal.

However, with more Rhode Islanders being vaccinated against COVID-19, life is slowly returning to normal. As of Monday, 95.3% of all Rhode Islanders are at least partially vaccinated with 80.5% who have completed their primary vaccine series.

In the past two years, there have been close to 356,000 positive cases in the Ocean State, and more than 3,400 Rhode Islanders have died after contracting the virus.

After a spike of the omicron variant, case counts and hospitalizations in the state are continuing to trend downward and the state is officially beginning its transition to an “endemic” strategy for the virus.

The Health Department says the new strategy will focus primarily on prevention and quick reaction to outbreaks as opposed to universal masking and shutdowns, especially since COVID-19 has become a “more predictable, manageable disease.”