Truck driver: Food, bathrooms hard to come by while on the road during pandemic

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Truck drivers play a major role in our everyday lives, especially now more than ever.

While they’re hard at work delivering shipments across the country, one local truck driver tells Eyewitness News they’re having a tough time on the open road.

Richard Pimental is a North Kingstown truck driver that delivers the plexiglass dividers utilized in supermarket checkout lines, but he said as far as himself and his fellow drivers, they don’t even have the basic necessities to get through their shift.

“The main problem that they’re all having is food issues, you can’t just stop and go through a drive-through, the restaurants are all closed. You can’t use the bathroom because all of that is closed,” Pimental said.

He said when it comes to finding the basic necessities, like food or a bathroom, on the open road, he often finds himself out of luck.

“I pack a lunch so I don’t have to stop,” he said. “I have a little heater in the truck I can use…mind you, my truck is smaller, I can fit into parking lots, but my friends that are hauling tankers or guys on local trailers, they can’t just pull into a parking lot…we can’t stop and get a cup of coffee, we can’t do anything.”

Pimental said that if drivers want food, they have to hope that the business will sympathize with them and bring someone out to deliver it.

If drivers want to use the bathroom, Pimental said most times they can’t, and he just wants others to be aware of what drivers are going through.

“Everyone is crying because they want their products, but you got to make exceptions for the truckers, the men and women going across the country,” he said. “it’s not just men on the road, women are also on the road out there driving and they also need a bathroom.”

