Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu

The Norwegian Jewel cruise ship docks at Honolulu Harbor on Sunday, March 22, 2020. The cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the new coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu’s harbor. (Cindy Ellen Russell/Honolulu Star-Advertiser via AP)

HONOLULU (AP) — A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu’s harbor.

The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the evening, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the ship has problems with its propulsion, which will be repaired at Honolulu’s harbor.

The ship had to scuttle its 23-day cruise of Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus.

Charter flights have been arranged for ship passengers on Monday and Tuesday from Honolulu to Los Angeles; Sydney; London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany, the company said.

