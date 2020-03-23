HONOLULU (AP) — A cruise ship that had to cut short its trip because of the coronavirus and mechanical problems docked Sunday in Honolulu’s harbor.
The Norwegian Jewel, which carried about 2,000 passengers, docked in the evening, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the ship has problems with its propulsion, which will be repaired at Honolulu’s harbor.
The ship had to scuttle its 23-day cruise of Australia and French Polynesia because many ports were closed due to the coronavirus.
Charter flights have been arranged for ship passengers on Monday and Tuesday from Honolulu to Los Angeles; Sydney; London; Vancouver, British Columbia; and Frankfurt, Germany, the company said.
Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources
Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department
RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465
Coronavirus: Latest Headlines
- Troubled cruise ship with 2,000 passengers docks in Honolulu
- CVS to provide bonuses, add benefits, hire 50K in response to COVID-19
- Congressional rescue talks churn as crisis deepens
- Tokyo Olympics seem sure to happen — but in 2021, not 2020
- Coronavirus closes CVS store in Cranston