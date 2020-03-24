1  of  2
Breaking News
Silver Alert issued for missing Coventry man, 76 Massachusetts reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths; cases top 1,100
1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Closings & Delays
There are currently 46 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | RI Health Dept.| MA 211 | MA Health Dept. | RI Labor Dept. | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Community Focus | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | WATCH DAILY / CORONAVIRUS: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Travelers arriving at TF Green now greeted by National Guard, ordered to self-quarantine

Coronavirus

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Instead of being greeted by family and friends, air travelers arriving at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday were greeted by the National Guard ─ and were instructed to self-quarantine for two weeks.

The new procedures come one day after Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order mandating that everyone traveling Rhode Island from elsewhere in the United States to self-quarantine for 14 days as the state works to stem the spread of COVID-19. The order does not specify between those who live in Rhode Island versus those are visiting.

Raimondo said roughly half of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island have stemmed from domestic travel, which further enforced her decision.

The policy began at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning, but was not enacted until 10 a.m., when the first flight touched down from Orlando, Fla.

As travelers make their way out of the terminal and down the escalator, National Guard members are waiting by rows of tables.

Travelers are ultimately questioned about their travel history and overall health, which is then passed on to the Rhode Island Department of Health, before being provided pamphlets on best practices for self-quarantine.

The most important part of the National Guard’s job, however, is to comfort travelers during these unprecedented times, according to National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jordan St. Onge.

“We’re the first thing they see, so it can be a little nerve-wracking I’m sure,” St. Onge said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | Tracking: Maps & Timeline | Event Cancellations | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com