Travel experts provide tips to stay healthy over coronavirus concerns

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — New England’s largest travel expo is expected to attract thousands of people to Foxboro this weekend. Some who attended weren’t allowing fears of coronavirus to destroy their excitement for travel.

While some larger events have been postponed or canceled because of concerns, the AAA Travel Marketplace at Gillette Stadium went on as scheduled. They’re also making sure people remain healthy.

Before visiting the nearly 100 booths and explore potential dream vacations, customers were offered hand sanitizer.

“You can get sick any other way. It doesn’t mean you’re going to get sick, but you can’t stop living because something is possible,” said AAA spokesperson Gennaro Nardozza. “Travelers are resilient.”

Nardozza said if you’re concerned about the coronavirus, a travel agent can help you stay safe and guide you when or if travel plans need to be altered.

“We’ve been through things like this before in the past and what we find is that people might switch destinations depending on when they’re booked. If they’re booked further out, they’re not really canceling at this point. They’re asking questions.”

World travelers Marylou and Allen Swanson of Coventry aren’t concerned about their upcoming cruise to the Baltics.

“We usually use Celebrity (Cruises) and we see them out constantly throughout the day washing everything. Then hand sanitizer before you go into the restaurant. I mean it’s everywhere,” Marylou said.

“Some people are probably going to shut their doors and not even leave their houses and there are people like that and that’s fine, but I just don’t believe in living that way,” Allen added.

Nardozza also recommends getting travel insurance to protect your travel investments, should coronavirus ruin your plans.