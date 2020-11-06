CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Tougher pandemic restrictions take effect in Massachusetts

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (AP) — A series of new measures meant to curb the spread of COVID-19 took effect in Massachusetts on Friday.

The restrictions, ordered by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker and unveiled earlier this week, took hold at 12:01 a.m. Baker’s executive order requires anyone above the age of 5 to wear a mask in public.

It expands on a previous order that urged people to wear a mask in public if they couldn’t socially distance.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said Friday it will enforce the order across the transportation system and that Transit Police have been authorized to fine violators up to $300.

Baker’s order also instructs residents to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with exceptions for certain activities.

Providence

