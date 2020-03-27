1  of  2
Live Now
12 on 12 | Coronavirus: 12 Things to Know Watch Eyewitness News at 10
Closings & Delays
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 11:30 AM, 3 & 9 PM on WPRI.com

Top hospital group Lifespan preparing for potential surge in COVID-19 patients

Coronavirus

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As the number of COVID-19 cases surges nationwide, Lifespan, Rhode Island’s top hospital group, is preparing for the worst.

Lifespan’s Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Jeremiah Schuur said while there’s currently plenty of personal protective equipment available in its hospitals, he’s concerned how long those supplies will last.

“We are working to make sure we preserve the supply of PPE that we already have until we can get more,” Schuur said, adding that reusing masks is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Schuur said Lifespan is accepting PPE donations from local businesses. He said donation lists can be emailed to supplychaininfo@lifespan.org.

Dr. Mitchell Levy, medical director of the Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital, said there’s plenty of room in Lifespan’s hospitals for COVID-19 patients at this time and, if there were to be a surge in patients, there are protocols in place.

“We have surge plans to be able to house possibly 150 ventilated patients in Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport,” Levy said. “It’s really difficult to say what the surge is going to wind up being like…there’s no way to say except to watch how it happens over time.”

“We have space right now to treat everyone who comes into our emergency department,” Schuur added.

Lifespan has set up a testing tent outside of Rhode Island Hospital’s emergency department. Schuur said anyone arriving by ambulance that is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be brought into that tent to be evaluated before entering the building.

Schuur said Lifespan hospitals are also low on COVID-19 testing supplies and they’ve had to prioritize who gets tested. He said anyone working on the front lines of the pandemic and those who are part of the vulnerable population will be tested first.

At this time, Lifespan does not intend on laying off employees because of the pandemic, according to nursing administrator Deb Coppola.

“We have no plans of laying off our staff,” she said. “We need our staff.”

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

Latest Headlines | Charts: RI Tests, Quarantines, Jobless Claims | Community Focus | School Closings | Colleges & Universities | CDC Resources | RI Health Department | MA Health Department

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com