Thundermist opening respiratory clinics to test, treat COVID-19 patients

WOONSOCKET, RI. (WPRI) ─ Thundermist Health Center is one of several local health organizations stepping up to provide care for COVID-19 patients throughout the pandemic.

Thundermist opened a respiratory clinic in the parking lot of its Woonsocket location on Monday, and will soon open another at its location in West Warwick.

Dr. David Bourassa, Thundermist’s chief medical officer, said the clinics are designed for those with mild COVID-19 symptoms, meaning the patient doesn’t need to be admitted to the hospital but does need to be medically evaluated or tested for the virus.

“As our state prepares for a surge in COVID-19 patients, this is one way Thundermist can help,” Bourassa said. “Thundermist will help care for patients with respiratory symptoms and those who test positive for COVID-19 and need other primary care services. Primary care has an important role in this crisis and Thundermist is working hard to respond appropriately.”

All patients looking to visit either of the respiratory clinics must be referred by their doctor. Patients also need to make an appointment before arriving at the clinic to be tested or treated.

The clinics are part of a statewide effort to ramp up COVID-19 testing. On Monday, CVS Health opened a rapid testing site in the parking lot of Twin River Casino in Lincoln.

