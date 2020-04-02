Three Mass. men charged with violating governor’s quarantine order after golfing

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Massachusetts men were charged with violating the Governor’s executive order requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine after they crossed the Rhode Island border to go golfing Wednesday, according to Richmond Police.

Officers said they were called to a McDonalds parking lot on Kingstown Road on a report that two Massachusetts vehicles had been parked “in the rear of the business for several hours,” according to a police report.

The caller also told police they witnessed “three men remove golf bags from the two vehicles, and load their clubs into a Rhode Island registered vehicle” before driving away.

Police said they later observed the same vehicle, driven by a Narragansett resident, drop the three men off near the parked Massachusetts cars.

Officers identified the three men as Gregory Corbett, 51, of Attleboro, Tyler Pietrzyk, 22, of Taunton and Nye Cameron, 22, also of Taunton.

According to the report, the men had “played a round of golf” at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Police said the men “knowingly circumvented” the state’s quarantine order that requires visitors coming into Rhode Island for “a non-work-related purpose” to quarantine for 14 days. Police says the men also ignored the golf course’s rule that only Rhode Islanders could play there for the time being.

The men were released at the scene and issued a summons to appear in court on May 14.