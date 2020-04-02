Breaking News
Massachusetts reports 32 more COVID-19 deaths; cases near 9,000
1  of  2
Live Now
CBS News Coverage: White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News
Closings & Delays
There are currently 16 active closings. Click for more details.
Coronavirus Concerns Complete Coverage on WPRI.com

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE // RI Health Dept: Call (401) 222-8022 | MA Health Dept: Call 211 | Track Cases | CDC | Out of work? What You’re Eligible For | Q&A: Will I get a tax rebate? | Grab-Go Lunch Locations | Senior Shopping Hours | Community Focus | Photos | 12 Things to Know | WATCH DAILY / Coronavirus Update Shows on WPRI.com

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Three Mass. men charged with violating governor’s quarantine order after golfing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, R.I. (WPRI) — Three Massachusetts men were charged with violating the Governor’s executive order requiring out-of-state visitors to quarantine after they crossed the Rhode Island border to go golfing Wednesday, according to Richmond Police.

Officers said they were called to a McDonalds parking lot on Kingstown Road on a report that two Massachusetts vehicles had been parked “in the rear of the business for several hours,” according to a police report.

The caller also told police they witnessed “three men remove golf bags from the two vehicles, and load their clubs into a Rhode Island registered vehicle” before driving away.

Police said they later observed the same vehicle, driven by a Narragansett resident, drop the three men off near the parked Massachusetts cars.

Officers identified the three men as Gregory Corbett, 51, of Attleboro, Tyler Pietrzyk, 22, of Taunton and Nye Cameron, 22, also of Taunton.

According to the report, the men had “played a round of golf” at Meadowbrook Golf Course.

Police said the men “knowingly circumvented” the state’s quarantine order that requires visitors coming into Rhode Island for “a non-work-related purpose” to quarantine for 14 days. Police says the men also ignored the golf course’s rule that only Rhode Islanders could play there for the time being.

The men were released at the scene and issued a summons to appear in court on May 14.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
Watch 12 on 12: The Mafia Tapes - Only on WPRI.com
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Rhode Show Local Community Corner

More The Rhode Show

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com